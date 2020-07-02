Sarwar slams plans of forcible annexation of Palestinian territory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday termed the Israeli plans to forcible annex Palestinian territory in West Bank a slap in the face of the international community.

Talking to the media men at the Governor's House here, he said Pakistan supported the Pre-1967 borders of Palestine, adding that no durable peace could be established in the world without independence of Palestine and Kashmir.

The Govenror Punjab said U.S. President Donald Trump also supported the hegemonic designs of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the international organizations especially the United Nations (UN) to take notice of it.

He said the Israeli decision of annexation of 30% areas of the West Bank was a blatant violation of UN resolutions, adding that Israel had abrogated OSLO accord. He said such annexation would be "the most serious violation of international law". He said under international law, annexation was forcible acquisition of territory by one state at the expense of another state.

He said such an act even if sanctified by Israeli law was illegal under international law and would violate the universally acknowledged principle of the "inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by force".

He further added, the annexation of occupied territory was a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the Geneva Conventions, and contrary to the fundamental rule affirmed many times by the UN Security Council and the General Assembly that acquisition of territory through war or by force was inadmissible.

"53-year-old Israeli occupation is a source of profound human rights violations of the Palestinian people," he said and added that these human right violations would only intensify after annexation. "What would be left of the West Bank is Palestinian Bantustan - islands of disconnected land completely surrounded by Israel and with no territorial connection with the outside world", Sarwar responded.

To another query, he said Israel had recently promised that it would maintain permanent security control between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River, and the morning after the annexation would be the crystallization of an already unjust reality: two peoples living in the same space, ruled by the same state, but with profoundly unequal rights.

Governor Punjab Sarwar, responding to a question, said this was a vision of 21st century apartheid, adding that this would be a massive land grab of human history and in case of annexation, dream of an independent Palestinian state would become dead forever.