Sarwar to brief National Assembly on aircraft tragedy on Wednesday

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said he would apprise the National Assembly about the affairs of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and steps taken to bring back the stranded Pakistanis from various parts of the world on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday said he would apprise the National Assembly about the affairs of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and steps taken to bring back the stranded Pakistanis from various parts of the world on Wednesday.

On a point of order he said, "I will apprise the National Assembly on Wednesday on the PIA aircraft tragedy and steps to bring back Pakistanis stranded in various parts of the world." Khawaja Asif asked the minister to also inform the legislators about the outsourcing of airports and selling of PIA's hotels.

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub requested the National Assembly speaker to send the issue of appointments in Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) to the committee concerned for the deliberation.

Earlier, the lawmakers from Balochistan province on a point of order said appointments had been made in QESCO on fake domiciles and the matter should be put before the relevant committee.