Sarwar urges girl guides to fight climate change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that nepotism destroys institutions and the government has cleansed institutions from this malaise by ensuring merit and transparency.

"We must work for discouraging commendation culture in society," he said while addressing a Girl Guides ceremony in connection with the World Thinking Day here on Tuesday. He added that the government is working to provide maximum facilities to the youth of the country and Kamyab Jawan program is a step towards this goal of empowering the youth.

Provincial Minister Sarwat Hameed and students from different colleges attended the event.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he is happy that Pakistan Girls Guides Association Punjab has become a prestigious organization which has been playing a vital role in empowering women.

He said Girl Guides plays a vital role in character building so that they can serve homes and country better. He further said the girl guides have outshone boy scouts as they have left boys behind the field of education.

He said the girls must seek inspiration from the fact that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah served as the patron of Girl Guides Association Pakistan, adding that girls must play their role to make Pakistan a developed nation.

The Governor Punjab said human and environmental survival depends on mutual cooperation. He said, "Although climate change is affecting all of us, women are facing the most problems due to these changes." He further said, "We all have a responsibility to work together for the betterment of the environment and for the betterment of mankind, because mutual cooperation is the only way to achieve a goal." Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed the hope that the Pakistan Girl Guide Association would continue its dedication and passion for empowering women and building their character.

Ensuring his fullest cooperation to the girl guides, he said doors of Governor's House are always open for you. He said, "Let's pledge that together we will play our role in cleaning and improving our environment."Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar cut a cake to mark World Thinking Day of the Girl Guides and planted a sapling on the occasion.