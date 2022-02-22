UrduPoint.com

Sarwar Urges Girl Guides To Fight Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Sarwar urges girl guides to fight climate change

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that nepotism destroys institutions and the government has cleansed institutions from this malaise by ensuring merit and transparency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that nepotism destroys institutions and the government has cleansed institutions from this malaise by ensuring merit and transparency.

"We must work for discouraging commendation culture in society," he said while addressing a Girl Guides ceremony in connection with the World Thinking Day here on Tuesday. He added that the government is working to provide maximum facilities to the youth of the country and Kamyab Jawan program is a step towards this goal of empowering the youth.

Provincial Minister Sarwat Hameed and students from different colleges attended the event.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that he is happy that Pakistan Girls Guides Association Punjab has become a prestigious organization which has been playing a vital role in empowering women.

He said Girl Guides plays a vital role in character building so that they can serve homes and country better. He further said the girl guides have outshone boy scouts as they have left boys behind the field of education.

He said the girls must seek inspiration from the fact that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah served as the patron of Girl Guides Association Pakistan, adding that girls must play their role to make Pakistan a developed nation.

The Governor Punjab said human and environmental survival depends on mutual cooperation. He said, "Although climate change is affecting all of us, women are facing the most problems due to these changes." He further said, "We all have a responsibility to work together for the betterment of the environment and for the betterment of mankind, because mutual cooperation is the only way to achieve a goal." Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed the hope that the Pakistan Girl Guide Association would continue its dedication and passion for empowering women and building their character.

Ensuring his fullest cooperation to the girl guides, he said doors of Governor's House are always open for you. He said, "Let's pledge that together we will play our role in cleaning and improving our environment."Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar cut a cake to mark World Thinking Day of the Girl Guides and planted a sapling on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Governor Education Punjab Fatima Jinnah Guide Women Event All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cyber cri ..

PECA law to ensure substantive relief to cyber crime victims

45 seconds ago
 Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tues ..

Biden to Provide Update on Russia, Ukraine on Tuesday at 1 p.m. - White House

46 seconds ago
 Putin: Russian Troops Not Entering Donbas 'Right N ..

Putin: Russian Troops Not Entering Donbas 'Right Now'

50 seconds ago
 State Dept. Official, Ex-Husband From Russia Sente ..

State Dept. Official, Ex-Husband From Russia Sentenced for Citizenship Fraud - D ..

51 seconds ago
 'Every indication' Russia planning full-scale atta ..

'Every indication' Russia planning full-scale attack on Ukraine: NATO

3 minutes ago
 Kiev Counts on China's Support in Face of Current ..

Kiev Counts on China's Support in Face of Current Challenges - Kuleba

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>