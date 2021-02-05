UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Urges Int'l Community To Shun Double Standards On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:25 PM

Sarwar urges int'l community to shun double standards on Kashmir

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday asked the international community to shun their double standards on Kashmir and resolve the decades-long issue in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as were implemented in East Timor and South Sudan

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Day event in Taxila, he said even after the passage of 73 years the issue crafted internationally, India was still holding 75 percent of Kashmir areas illegally where the innocent people were facing massive human rights violations at the hands of brutal Indian forces.

The minister said Pakistan was not complete without Kashmir and it was legal and moral binding on member countries of the UN to give people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) their legitimate right of self-determination as per the Security Council's resolutions.

Ghulam Sarwar reiterated firm resolve of the nation to extend all possible political, diplomatic and moral support to the people of IIOJK in their indigenous movement to get freedom from Indian clutches.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level and now the world had started realizing the gravity of the longstanding dispute between the two nuclear states.

The minister said the sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir for their inalienable right to self-determination would not go waste, and soon they would succeed in their freedom struggle, adding "the entire Pakistani nation is with the people of Kashmir."Ghulam Sarwar criticized the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for holding a long march on March 26, the date that was marked in Bangladesh as a national day.

He said the PDM leaders had nothing to do with the problems of the masses as they were pursuing their personal agenda.

