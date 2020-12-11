Sarwar urges Opposition to avoid derailing democratic system

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Friday urged the Opposition parties to avoid derailing democratic system for personal gains.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the Opposition should come forward and hold talks with ruling party to resolve public health issues emerged after COVID-19 rising cases.

He said that talks could be made on electoral reforms, national accountability bureau and economic development related matters.

He warned the Opposition benches to desist from destabilizing the current system through holding public meetings.

Commenting on election results, he said: "International organizations had made reports about free and fair elections conducted in 2018." In the previous elections, he said there had been some flaws which reported by different organizations but the election conducted in 2018 was much better than the previous polls.

The minister advised the Opposition to wait for the next elections and cease public meetings in the current situation.