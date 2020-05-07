Sarwar urges opposition to play constructive role in war against COVID-19

LAHORE, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday urged the opposition parties to stop finding fault with the government initiatives and play its constructive role in the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony to recognize the services of social workers against coronavirus pandemic at the Governor's House here, he said Tiger Force had nothing to do with politics and any Pakistani could become part of this force and serve Pakistanis in these hard times voluntarily. Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib, Chaudhry Qamar-uz-Zaman and others were present on the occasion.

The Governor Punjab warned that coronavirus pandemic may soon spike if people did not abide by the agreed SOPs and government guidelines.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the opposition should spend its energies in helping the poor, jobless and resource-less families, adding tht the opposition parties should also stand by the healthcare workers, who were fighting the war against coronavirus.

The Governor regretted the fact that the opposition parties always pursued their vested interests rather than watching national cause.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan organized volunteer Tiger Force to serve humanity in this hour of need but the opposition was busy criticizing it for the sake of criticism.

"The tiger force has not been created for any political interest but to serve the poor people in need," he asserted and added that the volunteers would neither be given funds nor salary.

The Governor Punjab said Punjab Development Network (PDN) had so far provided ration to some 530,000 poor families, adding that the Federal government was also giving Rs12,000 financial assistance to some 12 million poor families in the country.

"PTI government has resolved that it would not leave the poor, jobless and vulnerable families alone in this hour of crisis and ensure providing ration at their doorsteps without any political discrimination," he said.

Sarwar said the state institutions and doctors were issuing warnings that the coronavirus spread would be severe and might affect thousands of people in the country. He stressed the need to adopt precautionary measures to stay safe.

Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar lauded the role of social workers and added that the history would remember such people, who served humanity in the hour of need.