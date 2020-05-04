Sarwar urges precaution against coronavirus to avert Europe-like situation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said it was vital to follow government guidelines against coronavirus in order to avoid United States (US) and Europelike situation in the country.

Speaking during inauguration ceremony of coronavirus testing lab at Surayya Azeem Hospital of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan at the Governor's House here, he said COVID-19 pandemic had become a biggest challenge for Pakistan as well as whole world, adding that coronavirus could go unruly and devastate the healthcare system in the country if strict precautionary measures were not taken.

Governor's wife Begum Parveen Sarwar, Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan senior vice-president Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Islamic Medical Association president Dr Muhammad Afzal, Al-Khidmat Foundation central Punjab president Ikram-ul-Haq Subhani and others were present on the occasion.

The Governor said even a single person's negligence could lead to spread of coronavirus and added that Pakistan's healthcare system and economy would not be able to face the uncalled for burden.

He stressed that every Pakistani should fulfill responsibility of staying home and staying safe and help halt the increasing incidences of coronavirus.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan was facing serious economic problems like in other parts of the world due to coronavirus pandemic crisis. He said the developing countries were not only compelled to fight against the devastation of coronavirus but also hunger as many people would be dying because of hunger as most businesses were shut, a large population lost jobs and daily wagers had no resources to run their daily chores of lives.

"All Pakistanis need to join hands and fight this war on two fronts coronavirus spread threat and hunger," Sarwar stressed.

Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan senior vice-president Syed Ehsanullah Waqas told the ceremony that the Al-Khidmat Foundation's testing lab was offering coronavirus lab test for Rs 3000.

He said Al-Khidmat Foundation was also working to provide ration to poor families as a part of Punjab Development Network under the supervision of Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. He said the foundation was also supporting those, who lost their jobs during the ongoing crisis.