Sarwar urges Tiger Force volunteers to serve suffering humanity during pandemic

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has landed the role Prime Minister's Tiger Force and said that the force was giving their resources and time to the nation in difficult and unfavorable situation to serve the suffering humanity during pandemic without any greed.

He expressed these views while addressing the swearing in ceremony of Prime Minister Tiger Force at Rawalpindi Arts Council as the chief guest.

The Minister said that the role of the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Corona epidemic was exemplary, adding that due to timely government initiatives and planning, the public health system was strengthened and further mobilized. Due to this, there has been a significant reduction in deaths due to corona in Pakistan and the recovery rate has been better than the rest of the world.

Aviation Minister said that the corona epidemic has wreaked havoc on the world economy but despite all the problems, the PTI government has allocated Rs 650 billion in the federal budget for development projects.

He said that the PTI government by approving the Lai Expressway and Ring Road projects for the people of Rawalpindi has done in less than 35 months what previous governments could not do in 35 years. He said that each of the two projects is worth more than Rs 50 billion and work on the Lai Expressway project would start in the same financial year.

Sarwar Khan said that the world's largest social protection program of Rs. 150 billion has been launched under the Ehsas Kifalat program under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Corona epidemic.

He said that Tiger Force has been working for the control of Corona since the month of Ramadan and for the prevention of Corona epidemic. He said that lakhs of youths had signed up for the Tiger Force and the work which was hardly taken from the government officials was being done by the Tiger Force with goodwill. He said that the administration of Rawalpindi has played a vital role in controlling corona and it deserves great praise.

Waseeq Qayyum Abbasi, Member Provincial Assembly, said that according to an internationally renowned economist, Pakistan will be one of the five largest economic powers in the world by 2030, mainly due to its large number of youth. The youth has the passion for growth and can make the impossible possible with their commitment.

He said that the difficulties are artificial and temporary and Tiger Force is also a force against Mafia. Tiger Force is the voice of the poor.

Provincial Assembly members Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, PTI leader Brigadier (retd) Tariq Zaman, District Coordinator Tiger Force Rawalpindi Adeel Ahmed Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rawalpindi Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Assistant Commissioner Saddar Mansoor Ahmed Qazi also attended the function.