Sarwar urges unity among political, religious forces for national cohesion

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has appealed to the political and religious leadership of the country to rise above personal, political interests and take all decisions in the national cause

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has appealed to the political and religious leadership of the country to rise above personal, political interests and take all decisions in the national cause.

Addressing a press conference alongside Chairperson Global Women Media (GWM) on the 75th Independence Day at the Governor's House here on Saturday, he said, "It is high time to forge unity among our ranks," adding, "Nation and the country should take precedence in all our decisions." Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to make Pakistan a welfare state as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, adding that the government is utilizing all resources for this.

"Every Pakistani has to fulfill his responsibility with complete honesty to make Pakistan strong and stable", he said, adding, Pakistan's defense is in strong hands and every machination of the enemy will be thwarted.

On Afghanistan, he said the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating everyday, adding, "Pakistan has played a positive role in the Afghan peace process from the beginning, and we are still working for peace in good faith as Pakistan is the main beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan.

" He further said the government of Afghanistan should set its own house in order instead of blaming others for its failure, adding that it is vital to ensure law and order in Afghanistan.

To a query, he said the day is not far away when Kashmiris and the Palestinians will celebrate their independence day as well.

Appreciating the initiatives taken by the GWM to promote harmony and cultural exchange in Pakistan, he said it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to promote Pakistan's soft image in the world and play a role in thwarting the negative propaganda against Pakistan.

He said that the doors of the Governor's House are open to all and sundry, adding that the present government fully believes in the freedom of the media. He said that the government is ensuring every measure to solve the problems highlighted by the media.

Chairperson GWM Muneezay Moin said, "Goal of GWM is to promote strong and harmonious Pakistan for which we are visiting all four provinces, including Punjab."Brand ambassador GWM' Hira Mani, speaking on the occasion, said she is proud to be a Pakistani and wherever she goes in the world, she plays her role for the betterment of Pakistan's image. She said that it is commendable how the Punjab Governor is serving humanity through his welfare work.