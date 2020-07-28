Sarwar visits mass grave of Airblue plane crash victims, offers Fateha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Tuesday visited the mass grave of Airblue plane crash victims here at the H-11 graveyard, laid wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

On July 28, 2010, an Airblue plane, which took off from Karachi, had crashed into the Islamabad's Margalla hills, killing all 152 people on board.

The minister joined the victims' families on 10th anniversary of the tragedy and shared their grief.

Later, talking to media persons Ghulam Sarwar Khan recalled that he was in Blue Area of the capital on the day when he saw a plane, with extreme low-level flight, going towards Margalla hills, which after a while crashed into the mountains.

"We equally share the grief of martyrs' families." He said a similar tragedy had taken place on May 22, 20202, when a Pakistan International Airlines plane crashed just before landing at the Karachi airport, which claimed 97 lives.

The minister said a preliminary inquiry report had been completed and made public within one month after the incident on directives of the Prime Minister.

He said the inquiry was completed in an independent and transparent manner so that reasons behind the tragedy could be determined and shared with the nation.