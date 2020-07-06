UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarwar Vows To Regain Past Glory Of PIA Through Effective Reforms

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Sarwar vows to regain past glory of PIA through effective reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday vowed to regain past glory of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), once known as best airline of the world, through effective reforms under its business plan.

"By scrutinizing and correcting each and every thing, we want to tell the nation as well as world that the PIA will emerge such an airline as it was 20-30 year back – one of the best airlines in the world," he said in an interview with Voice of America.

Elaborating the corrective measures, the minister said 'international checks' (certification) of all PIA planes would be carried out, besides its fleet would be increased from 30 aircraft to 45 by year 2023 under the business plan.

"It is also in our plan to check credentials of all [PIA] employees including pilots, asses their health and fitness."Answering a question about privatization of the national flag-carrier, he said the government wanted restructuring in PIA to improve its efficiency. "Its [PIA] restructuring not privatization. We are going to increase its fleet by one/third by inducting more planes by 2023. It means we want to revive and keep the national flag-carrier intact."

Related Topics

World Business All From Government Best PIA

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

31 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHAâ€™s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistanâ€™s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.