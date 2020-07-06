Sarwar vows to regain past glory of PIA through effective reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday vowed to regain past glory of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), once known as best airline of the world, through effective reforms under its business plan.

"By scrutinizing and correcting each and every thing, we want to tell the nation as well as world that the PIA will emerge such an airline as it was 20-30 year back – one of the best airlines in the world," he said in an interview with Voice of America.

Elaborating the corrective measures, the minister said 'international checks' (certification) of all PIA planes would be carried out, besides its fleet would be increased from 30 aircraft to 45 by year 2023 under the business plan.

"It is also in our plan to check credentials of all [PIA] employees including pilots, asses their health and fitness."Answering a question about privatization of the national flag-carrier, he said the government wanted restructuring in PIA to improve its efficiency. "Its [PIA] restructuring not privatization. We are going to increase its fleet by one/third by inducting more planes by 2023. It means we want to revive and keep the national flag-carrier intact."