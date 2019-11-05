UrduPoint.com
Sarwar Warns Opposition Against Making Army Controversial

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has warned the opposition political parties against embroiling the armed forces in controversy for political gains and vested interests.

Talking to a 110- member delegation of military officers from 22 countries during National Security and War Course of the National Defense University (NDU) at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said progress and development was not possible without ensuring durable peace in the world.

The Governor Punjab said it was a constitutional and democratic right of every political party to stage protest but the opposition should refrain from making the armed forces of the country controversial for political gains.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan's sacrifices in war against terrorism and durable peace in the region were exemplary, adding that Pak armed forces were ranked among the most powerful military force in the world.

Pak Army had rendered great sacrifices to defend the motherland and in the war against terrorism, he said and added that every Pakistani supported and stood by Pak Army.

He said that Pakistan always advocated peace and opposed war as the wars were not in interest of any one, adding that the wars could only create more issues instead of resolving them.

Chaudhry Sarwar said Pakistan preferred peace despite intense Indian war hysteria after the Pulwama incident, adding Pakistan had handed over Indian pilot as a peace gesture.

The Governor said resolution of Kashmir issue was necessary for peace in the region, urging the world community to play its role in resolving Kashmir issue. He said Kashmir issue and Indian war hysteria could escalate tensions between the two nuclear-powers.

