Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:34 PM

Sarwar welcomes announcement of 'Tiger Force' for provision of essential food items to poor families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Monday welcomed the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding forming 'Tiger Force' for the provision of essential food items to poor families in the wake of coronavirus threat.

Talking to a news channel, he urged all the political parties to fight together for defeating the coronavirus.

About social distance and other precautionary measures, he said the religious scholars could play their vital role for creating awareness among masses about virus threat.

The governor said China had won the war against coronavirus because the people followed the instruction given by the Chinese government.

Lauding the role of media for disseminating the messages about protection of people from spreading virus, he said "stay home and stay save" messages were helping containing the virus.

Commenting on complete lock down option, he said the prime minister was well aware about the gravity of the situation and its impact on daily wagers.

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said it was better to follow precautionary measures so that we could eliminate the dangerous disease from this region.

