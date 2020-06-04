Sarwar writes to British MPs on sorry plight of Kashmiri youth

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the members of British Parliament to take notice of extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces and grave human rights violations through imposition of 305-day long curfew in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar urged the members of British Parliament to take notice of extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth by the Indian forces and grave human rights violations through imposition of 305-day long curfew in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In a letter sent to more than 500 Members of British Parliament (MPs) on Thursday, he asked the British government to play her role in rescuing Kashmiris from Indian atrocities, adding that the dream of viable peace in the region could not be realized without resolution of Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of the people of valley.

The Punjab Governor, who is also a former member British House of Commons, said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had always talked of peace in the region, adding that Pakistan's security agencies and the people had made the most sacrifices to restore peace in the region.

"I am deeply distressed and strongly condemn the extra-judicial killing of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by Indian forces in IOK", he said.

Reminding the British government of its long-standing tradition of protection of human rights and democratic values, he urged the British MPs to condemn the Indian government for its grave human rights violations, abuse of power against Kashmiri people and genocide of Indian Muslims.

The letter reads, "The fact that 13 Kashmiris were brutally slaughtered under the cover of allegations of "training" and "infiltration" of Kashmiri resistance fighters illustrates the RSS-BJP illegal and brutal actions and extremist 'Hindutva' agenda of the Modi Government. He further wrote, "Members of European Parliament have already written a letter to the President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen highlighting the increasing number of civilian deaths & displaced people as well as the 300 days military siege & inhumane lockdown imposed by the Indian government after it revoked the special status of occupied territory on August 5, 2019.

" He said in letter that So in short, the people of Kashmir have been subjected to "Corona" lockdown since last year where they have been essentially cut off from the outside world. He also wrote letter to MEP Marie Arena to the Indian Home Minister over intimidation, harassment and terrorism charges being used to silence peaceful protestors under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) a law that authorizes the government to declare individuals as terrorists. Sarwar said that India must understand that the use of brutal force would not break the will of the Kashmiri people. "India cannot divert attention of the world from its state-run-terrorism and outrageous violation of human rights against Kashmiris and Muslims of India, through false allegations of terrorism from across the border. He said people of Kashmir would never give up their inalienable right to self-determination. The martyrdom of each Kashmiri will further fortify the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom from Indian occupation.

The Governor Punjab called upon the MPs to take notice of the draconian laws, abuses of human rights and cold-blooded murder of Kashmiris by the Indian government of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and force Indian government to stop committing crimes againsthumanity in the light of the statutes of the Unite Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC).