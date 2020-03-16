UrduPoint.com
Sarwari Jamat Asked To Avoid Organizing Religious Gatherings: Makhdoom Jamil-uz- Zaman

The spiritual leader of Sarwari Jamat and PPP MNA Makhdoom Jamil-uz- Zaman on Monday called upon followers of Sarwari Jamat to strictly implement on precautionary measures announced by district administration Matiari and avoid from organizing any religious congregations or gatherings in view of coronavirus threat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The spiritual leader of Sarwari Jamat and PPP MNA Makhdoom Jamil-uz- Zaman on Monday called upon followers of Sarwari Jamat to strictly implement on precautionary measures announced by district administration Matiari and avoid from organizing any religious congregations or gatherings in view of coronavirus threat.

Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman said that coronavirus had emerged as a global threat therefore we must take precautionary measures to keep ourselves and other people safe from dangerous virus.

The spokesman of Sarwari Jamat said Makhdoom Jamiluz Zaman had also decided to cut short his spiritual visit of Sanghar district due to coronavirus situation.

'Keeping In view of growing threat of coronavirus spread, spiritual visit of Makhdoom Jamil to Sanghar district has been postponed', spokesman said and added that new schedule of the visit would be announced later during which matters pertaining to upcoming local bodies elections would be discussed.

