Sarwat Ejaz Lauds ECP, LEAs For Holding Peaceful Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) President Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Sarwat Ejaz Qadri on Saturday congratulated the Election Commission of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies for conducting a peaceful general election across the country.
In a statement, he said that the way the administration conducted fair and transparent elections across the country is highly commendable.
He said that Pakistan is a welfare state and everyone enjoys equal rights here.
