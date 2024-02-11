Sarwat Ejaz lauds ECP, LEAs for holding peaceful elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) President Pakistan Sunni Tehreek Sarwat Ejaz Qadri on Saturday congratulated the Election Commission of Pakistan and law enforcement agencies for conducting a peaceful general election across the country.

In a statement, he said that the way the administration conducted fair and transparent elections across the country is highly commendable.

He said that Pakistan is a welfare state and everyone enjoys equal rights here.