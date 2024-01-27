Open Menu

Sarwat Zahra’s Poetry Connected With Soil, Enriched With Fragrance Of Land: Jami Chandio

Published January 27, 2024

Sarwat Zahra’s poetry connected with soil, enriched with fragrance of land: Jami Chandio

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Eminent intellectual Jami Chandio said that Sarwat Zahra's poetry is connected with the soil and enriched with fragrance of the land. He termed her work as poetry of existence, inspired by philosophy of existence as it is not story of a single man but social existence is also the centre of her creation, he said while talking at the conversation with eminent urdu poetess Sarwat Zahra at ‘meet the author’ series of Khana Badosh Writer’s Café held here the other day. Amar Sindhoo hosted the session.

Examining various aspects of the poetry of Sarwat Zahra in detail, Jami Chandio said that Sarwat Zahra was poetess of modern age and she has narrated social feelings of 20th century in her verses however her poetry is not for intellectuals only but also meant for a common man. Narrating many examples from her poetry, he said that Sarwat was a unique and strong poetess.

Amar Sindhoo communicating detailed introduction about the poetry of Sarwat said that Karachi born Sarwat Zahra was a Doctor by profession and her three collections had been published while translation work of her selected Sindhi poetry had also been published.

Replying to various queries, Sarwat Zahra said that her poetry was attached with this soil as Indus river was like a blood circulating in her arteries. She said that although she had spent much time in abroad, however topic of her poetry had always remained with the people of this soil. Sarwat said that though her poetry was combination of her feelings but she had also read and realized poetry from Shah Latif Bhitai to Bulhay Shah.

The literary session was attended by eminent intellectuals, poets and prose writers including Taj Joyo, Niaz Panhwar, Aziz Gopang, Ashaq Mangrio, Abdul majeed Chandio, Akber Soomro, Zaib Sindhi, Idress Leghari, Dr. Irfana Malah, Zakia Ejaz, Sanam mangi, Hameeda Mirbahar, Naseem Jalbani, Bakshan mehranvi, Mahesh Kumar, Gul Sher Korejo, Dr. Abdullah Sethar, Fida Hussain Shah, Nisar Sajjad, Imdad Chandio, Tola Raam Sotahar, Khalid Rajper and Professor Qamaruddin.

