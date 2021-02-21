UrduPoint.com
SAS Organizes Rally To Mark International Mother Language Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:00 PM

SAS organizes rally to mark International Mother Language Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :In connection with International Mother Language Day, hundreds of people from all walks of life took part in a rally organized by Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS) here on Sunday.

The rally led by central secretary of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Ahmed Solangi, Taj Joyo, Gulbadan Javed Mirza, Ghulam Mustafa Solangi and others called for making mother languages including Sindhi as compulsory in education institutions.

"Sindhi" is one of the ancient languages of the subcontinent and before partition it was being practiced as an official language of the province of Sindh, they said.

The participants of the rally called on Federal as well as provincial governments to make Sindhi as compulsory from class one and above in all government as well as private schools of the province.

Rally after marching from Sindh University's old campus culminated opposite Hyderabad Press club.

The participants of the rally while holding banners and placards also chanted slogans of declaring Sindhi as the official language of Sindh.

