SAS To Observe Three Days Mourning Over Death Of Ghulam Hussain Rangrez

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 06:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS) has announced three days mourning in Sindh over sad and sudden demise of renowned poet and intellectual Ghulam Hussain Rangrez.

Former secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat Ghulam Hussain Rangrez had breathed his last at Karachi's hospital late Wednesday night due to COVID-19 at the age of 75.

The Secretary Sindhi Adabi Sangat (SAS) Ahmed Solangi and other office bearers also asked all Sangat branches to hold condolence references on September 5 to pay homage to senior writer and poet.

SAS central secretary Ahmed Solangi, Sayed Aijaz Shah, Rukhsana Pireet, Maro Jamali, Sajad Mirani and Azad Anwer Kandhro have also expressed deep grief and sorrow on death of Ghulam Hussain Rangrez and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

