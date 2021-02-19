UrduPoint.com
SASSI Forges Collaboration To Promote Pak-Russia Bilateral Trade Ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University on Friday forged a close collaboration with the Pakistani diplomat based in Russia and business fraternity forums to promote Pak-Russia bilateral trade cooperation and strategic understanding.

Director General South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University Dr. Maria Sultan held meeting with Honorary Consul General of Pakistan St Petersburg and Leningrad Region Russia, Dr Abdul Rauf Rind, Secretary General US/Pakistan International Chamber, Pakistan Chapter Malik Sohail Hussain and Pakistan Japan Business Forum Dilawer Khan.

The delegation visited SASSI head office to build up the institutes' Pakistan and Russia engagement programme and framework.

Under this program Dr Rauf would be spearheading series of webinars, conferences and exhibitions on Pakistan and Russia, for the promotion of the bilateral trade cooperation and strategic understanding with SASSI.

Sohail Hussain would be providing key support from the private sector as well as the relevant business councils and trade bodies.

The meeting signified the growing importance of Russia with Pakistan's bilateral engagement. It also indicated the start of in-depth studies, political and economic advancements of the relationship between the two countries.

The Forum hoped that the presence of industry, business council forums, St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region would bring in necessary culture and geostrategic collaboration between Pakistan and Russia.

"We are also happy to share that both sides are working on a proposal that on the 23rd of March, St Peterburg's historic bridges will be, for the first time in 70 years' history, lit with the colors of the Pakistani flag," the participants of the meeting shared on the occasion. It is a significant step forward in solidification of the positive relationship between the two countries." SASSI aimed to build up on a deeper and better strategic cooperation in presence of the private sector and business council members through this collaboration, to allow for the soft power bilateral cooperation from low end to high end policy frameworks and initiatives.

