Sassui Palejo expresses grief over death of Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator and former Provincial Minister Sassui Palejo has expressed her grief and sorrow on the sad demise of veteran politician Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch.

In a condolence statement on Friday Saasui Palejo termed the sudden death of Dr.

Abdul Hayee Baloch irreparable loss for democracy.

She said that Dr Abdul Hayee was a hardworking political leader of Balochistan who was respected in Sindh as well.