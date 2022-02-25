Sassui Palejo Expresses Grief Over Death Of Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM
SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Senator and former Provincial Minister Sassui Palejo has expressed her grief and sorrow on the sad demise of veteran politician Dr. Abdul Hayee Baloch.
In a condolence statement on Friday Saasui Palejo termed the sudden death of Dr.
Abdul Hayee Baloch irreparable loss for democracy.
She said that Dr Abdul Hayee was a hardworking political leader of Balochistan who was respected in Sindh as well.