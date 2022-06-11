Sassui Palejo expresses grief over demise of Dr. Sikandar Mandhro

Pakistan Peoples Party's Deputy Secretary Information Saasui Palejo has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Dr. Sikandar Ali Mandhro, who breathed his last in the United States on Saturday

SUJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party's Deputy Secretary Information Saasui Palejo has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Dr. Sikandar Ali Mandhro, who breathed his last in the United States on Saturday.

In her condolence message, Sasui Palejo said that she had the honor to work with the late Senator in various socio/economic development projects.

She prayed to Allah Almighty for the deceased lofty status in the hereafter, while extending her condolences to the bereaved family.