Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Senator Sassui Palijo has said that the census was the most important matter which should not be approved in haste for carrying out fake delimitation and general elections should be conducted on stipulated constitutional time.

She expressed these views while talking to media persons after offering condolences on the demise of Renowned Lawyer and former President District Bar Association Thatta Muhammad Soomar Samon at his residence with the heirs.

She further said that the General election should be conducted in 90 days on the old census and on the basis of delimitation as it was the demand of the masses and all political parties and the importance of democracy.

She said that the people of Sindh had reservations about the census and they say that census was conducted to make happy favourite persons and passed by the Council of Common Interest all political parties have raised objections on the structure of the census, therefore, the election should be conducted in accordance with the old census in 90 days.

She urged that the census should conduct in a fair and transparent way and every person should be registered