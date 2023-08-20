Open Menu

Sassui Palijo Demands For Holding General Elections On Time

Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

THATTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Senator Sassui Palijo has said that the census was the most important matter which should not be approved in haste for carrying out fake delimitation and general elections should be conducted on stipulated constitutional time.

She expressed these views while talking to media persons after offering condolences on the demise of Renowned Lawyer and former President District Bar Association Thatta Muhammad Soomar Samon at his residence with the heirs.

She further said that the General election should be conducted in 90 days on the old census and on the basis of delimitation as it was the demand of the masses and all political parties and the importance of democracy.

She said that the people of Sindh had reservations about the census and they say that census was conducted to make happy favourite persons and passed by the Council of Common Interest all political parties have raised objections on the structure of the census, therefore, the election should be conducted in accordance with the old census in 90 days.

She urged that the census should conduct in a fair and transparent way and every person should be registered

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Democracy Thatta Media All

Recent Stories

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

20 minutes ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

1 hour ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

1 hour ago
 NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

1 hour ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

1 hour ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

1 hour ago
Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

1 hour ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

1 hour ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

1 hour ago
 Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

2 hours ago
 Murtaza Solangi visits media houses, NPC

Murtaza Solangi visits media houses, NPC

2 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condo ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condoles demise of wife of Lt Gen ( ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan