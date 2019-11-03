Sasta Aata bazaar established

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 03(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) ::To tackle the wheat flour pricehike and shortage, the district administrations of Hazara division Sunday established Sasta Aata Bazar (cheap flour) at various places.

In Abbottabad district administration while taking the notice of price hike of wheat flour started crackdown against profiteers and established Sasta Bazar to provide cheap price four to the masses.

With the cooperation of Peoples' Ruler Flour Mills Havelian 20 KG bag of flour was selling at the price of 780 rupees in Havelian while with the cooperation of other flour mills more stalls and sasta bazaars would be established in other areas.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad has visited Peoples' Flour Mills, Sarban and Shimla Flour Mills in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Haripur Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir also directed to check the wheat godown, Flour Mills and to establish stalls for cheap price wheat flour which is available to the people of Haripur.

While taking the notice of price hike and shortage of the wheat flour in district Haripur DC has started crackdown against profiteers, checking of godowns, flour mills and also established Sasta bazar to provide flour to masses on a cheap price with the cooperation of flour mills of the district.

Talking to media DC Haripur Nadeem Nasir said that price hike for any of the basic necessity of life would not be tolerated, the district administration would take all necessary action to provide relief to the masses.

District administration has established Sasta Atta bazar with the cooperation of Malik Flour Mills at GT road Haripur while at elementary college another stall was also established.

