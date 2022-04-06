Sasta bazaar be set up to facilitate residents

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Chairman Tehsil Gumbat Sajid Iqbal on Wednesday said that a 'Sasta bazaar' would be set up in the Bili Tang area to facilitate residents during the holy month of Ramazan.

He expressed these views while visiting a utility store in Bili Tang where he inspected the food items available at fixed rates issued by the district government.

TMO Gumbat Aziz-ur-Rehman, Tehsil Officer Infrastructure Subhanuddin and TMA Gumbat Focal Person Noor Mohammad also accompanied the chairman.

He appreciated the performance of the administration for making the best arrangements and providing facilities to the citizens during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the Tehsil administration was committed to extending relief to residents and in this regard, he added, no negligence would be tolerated.

He also directed the utility store staff to show politeness while dealing with customers.

He also directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates. He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.

