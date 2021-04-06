UrduPoint.com
Sasta Bazaar Being Set Up In Dir Lower

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Sasta Bazaar being set up in Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration Dir Lower, in a bid to provide essential commodities to residents at affordable prices, was planning to set up sasta bazar in area.

As part of such efforts, the Assistant Commissioner Timergara Tahir ALi, along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Younas Khan and TMO Timergara Shakeel TMO paid visit to a site for establishing a Sasta bazaar in the area to facilitate residents by providing them food items at low prices especially during the holy month of Ramazan.

During the visit, the relevant officials briefed about arrangements for setting up Sasta Bazaar.

Later, the AC was taken round to a shelter home where he inspected various facilities being offered for poor people during stay.

