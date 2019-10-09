UrduPoint.com
Sasta Bazaar Being Set Up In Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:57 PM

Sasta Bazaar being set up in Mardan

Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano said on Wednesday the district administration was taking tangible measures to provide edible items at affordable prices to masses and would set up a Sasta bazaar in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Gul Bano said on Wednesday the district administration was taking tangible measures to provide edible items at affordable prices to masses and would set up a Sasta bazaar in the district.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in which Additional Assistant Commissioner Dr Sohailur Rehman, representatives of the trade unions and officials of the concerned departments. � She said people go to get household commodities at low prices under one roof at the Sasta Bazar, which was being established on Canal Road near Charsadda Chowk in line with directives of provincial government.

The assistant commissioner directed the authorities concerned to take measures immediately to set up bazaar at the earliest.

