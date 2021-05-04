UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sasta Bazaar Continue Serving People In Holy Month Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sasta Bazaar continue serving people in Holy month of Ramadan

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :In the light of the orders of the provincial government and district administration of Kohat, the process of delivery of food items to the people in the Sasta bazaar is underway under the supervision of TMO Administrator Muhammad Shoaib.

TMO Muhammad Shoaib also visited different points across the district and inspected the Sasta bazaars, available at food items in these Sasta bazaars on government rates while at the same time through these Sasta mobile shops were also setup in different streets.

Similarly, in view of the third wave of coronavirus, an anti-corona campaign is also underway on the clear instructions of DC Commissioner Kohat and the TMO officials have made arrangements for chlorinated water and hand washing at the entrances of these Sasta Bazaars. The officials of the TMOs also distributed free masks to the citizens during the entry to these Sasta Bazaars.

Related Topics

Water Mobile Kohat Same Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

112,239 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34 minutes ago

Flydubai grows its network to more than 80 destina ..

34 minutes ago

Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector starts Rama ..

49 minutes ago

Cabinet approves two ordinances as part of elector ..

59 minutes ago

Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account permanently ban ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.