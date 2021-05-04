Sasta Bazaar continue serving people in Holy month of Ramadan

KOHAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :In the light of the orders of the provincial government and district administration of Kohat, the process of delivery of food items to the people in the Sasta bazaar is underway under the supervision of TMO Administrator Muhammad Shoaib.

TMO Muhammad Shoaib also visited different points across the district and inspected the Sasta bazaars, available at food items in these Sasta bazaars on government rates while at the same time through these Sasta mobile shops were also setup in different streets.

Similarly, in view of the third wave of coronavirus, an anti-corona campaign is also underway on the clear instructions of DC Commissioner Kohat and the TMO officials have made arrangements for chlorinated water and hand washing at the entrances of these Sasta Bazaars. The officials of the TMOs also distributed free masks to the citizens during the entry to these Sasta Bazaars.