Sasta bazaar set up at Parachinar ahead of Ramzan in peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Kurram is taking tangible measures to provide essential food items to masses at affordable prices during the holy month of Ramzan.

As part of such efforts, Teshil Municipal Administration (TMA) Parachinar on Wednesday established a Sasta Bazaar and residents would get all essential food items at subsidized rates.

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Syed Bahar Hussain paid a visit to the facility and checked quality and inquired about rates of various food items.

He directed shopkeepers to display a rate list at prominent places and ensure that residents got items at officials prescribed prices.

Later, talking to the media, the TMO said that district administration was committed to extending relief to masses and would take stern action under relevant laws against those retailers who were found overcharging.