Sasta Bazaar set up for provision of relief to people in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Naseerabad, Engineer Ayesha Zehri, Sasta Bazaar was organized in the premises of the Assistant Commissioner (AC) office to provide relief to the people in the holy month of Ramazan.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Murad Jamali Sardarzada Asadullah Sumalani along with Tehsildar Mujibur Rahman Satakzai and Vice Chairman Municipal Committee Shah Muhammad inspected the Sasta Bazaar.

Stalls of various food items were set up by various entrepreneurs including Anjuman Tajran, Utility Stores and Market Committee in Sasta Bazaar.

On behalf of Chairman Market Committee Nasirabad Mir Asif Jan Lahri, under the supervision of Deputy Director Market Committee Ubaidullah Pindarani, a fruit and vegetable stall was set up where people bought with a 50 per cent discount.

A huge rush of people was seen at the stall set up under the leadership of Utility Stores Stall Area Manager Muhammad Hayat Bugti, where special subsidies were given on flour, cooking oil and ghee among other goods.

A special discount has been given on the prices of vegetables, fruits and beverages, meat and other daily necessities in Sasta Bazaar.