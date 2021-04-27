UrduPoint.com
Sasta Bazaar Set Up To Provide Relief To Common Man: Zakat Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Anwar Zeb Khan Tuesday said that main purpose of Ramadan Sasta Bazaars was to provide edible items to common man at subsidized rates to give maximum relief.

During his visit to different Sasta Bazaars in Bajaur district, he said that strict action would be taken against profiteers and hoarders and no leniency would be shown to anyone in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner Khar Fazal Rahim, SHO Saeed-ur-Rehman and district administration officials accompanied the provincial minister on the occasion.

He also checked the food items and government price lists at various stalls set up in the bazaar and inquired from the buyers on the spot about the prices of the items. Anwar Zeb Khan while issuing instructions said that if any dealer stocks the edible items would be taken to task.

He said the government was using all its resources to provide relief to the people, adding that those who created artificial inflation and robbed the people would not be spared.

On this occasion, the provincial minister distributed free sugar among the poor and helpless persons.

