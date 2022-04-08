UrduPoint.com

Sasta Bazaar To Extend Relief To Masses: Secretary Industries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 11:50 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulifqar Ali Shah along with Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan here on Friday visited Sasta bazaars at Pharpur and Prova tehsils and inspected prices and quality of food items.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Nadar Shahzad Khan besides officials of Industries and Food departments were also present on the occasion.

He took a round to various stalls where he mingled with people and got feedback from people about such pro-masses initiatives of the government.

He directed the officials concerned to have coordination among them so that maximum relief could be extended to people during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the government was committed to extending relief to the poor people and such initiatives would go a long way in achieving the objective.

During the visit, he also directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

