Sasta Bazaar to hold for selling seized items of Custom in Quetta on Nov 5

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The district administration and Pakistan Customs Department decided to sell the seized items at a discounted price for facilitating people in Quetta.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday in this context, Sasta Bazaar would be held near Benazir Flyover from 11 a.m.

in Quetta on Sunday.

Seized items including sugar (10000 kg), tea (1000), cooking oil (1000 litres), dry milk (2000 kg) and blankets (400) will be available at cheap and discounted prices in the stall.

District administration urged citizens to take benefit from the consumption of commodities at discounted prices in the cheap market.