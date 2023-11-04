Open Menu

Sasta Bazaar To Hold For Selling Seized Items Of Custom In Quetta On Nov 5

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Sasta Bazaar to hold for selling seized items of Custom in Quetta on Nov 5

The district administration and Pakistan Customs Department decided to sell the seized items at a discounted price for facilitating people in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The district administration and Pakistan Customs Department decided to sell the seized items at a discounted price for facilitating people in Quetta.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday in this context, Sasta Bazaar would be held near Benazir Flyover from 11 a.m.

in Quetta on Sunday.

Seized items including sugar (10000 kg), tea (1000), cooking oil (1000 litres), dry milk (2000 kg) and blankets (400) will be available at cheap and discounted prices in the stall.

District administration urged citizens to take benefit from the consumption of commodities at discounted prices in the cheap market.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Oil Price Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Ten Hag hails 'example' captain Fernandes after Fu ..

Ten Hag hails 'example' captain Fernandes after Fulham winner

6 minutes ago
 Four migrants die, hundreds rescued off Spain's Ca ..

Four migrants die, hundreds rescued off Spain's Canaries

6 minutes ago

Amnesty International wants FATF to review India’s obliteration of human right ..

3 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A result

Football: Italian Serie A result

9 minutes ago
 Sudan shelling kills 15, RSF claims gains in Darfu ..

Sudan shelling kills 15, RSF claims gains in Darfur

9 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

7 minutes ago
Stokes hits fifty to keep England in hunt of 287 a ..

Stokes hits fifty to keep England in hunt of 287 against Australia

7 minutes ago
 Girona move top with stirring comeback against Osa ..

Girona move top with stirring comeback against Osasuna

7 minutes ago
 Zaman happy it's 'do-or-die' for Pakistan

Zaman happy it's 'do-or-die' for Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after World C ..

'Sack them all': Outcry in Sri Lanka after World Cup humiliation

7 minutes ago
 At least 157 dead in Nepal earthquake

At least 157 dead in Nepal earthquake

3 minutes ago
 WASA says installation of solar system inevitable

WASA says installation of solar system inevitable

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan