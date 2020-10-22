UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sasta Bazaars Inaugurated In Sakhakot, Dargai

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:48 PM

Sasta bazaars inaugurated in Sakhakot, Dargai

To provide essential commodities to the people with low income, AC Dargai formally inaugurated 'sasta bazaars' at Sakhakot and Dargai in compliance with directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :To provide essential commodities to the people with low income, AC Dargai formally inaugurated 'sasta bazaars' at Sakhakot and Dargai in compliance with directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak here on Thursday.

On the occasion,Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Wahid Ullah, Tehsil Officer Regulation, Muhammad Azam, ATOR, Afaq Ahmed and officials concerned were present.

AC Dargai, Muhibbullah said in Sakhakot, the sasta bazaar has been established in Station Daag area while in Dargai on Kot Road the bazaar has been established to provide daily commodities to people on nominal rates.

The AC Dargai and AAC Wahidullah also visited different markets of Dargai and Sakhakot and inspected prices of different commodities. They warned the traders not to excel the prescribed rates otherwise stern punitive action would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Afaq Ahmed Road Malakand Dargai Market

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram shares picture of his smiling face fro ..

6 minutes ago

British Airways parent flies into 1.3-bn-euro loss ..

1 minute ago

Two hurt in road mishap in Khanewal

1 minute ago

Dr Maqbool appointed as Chairman Qaumi Aman Commit ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Intelligence Chief Arrived in Mins ..

23 minutes ago

African Union 'strongly condemns' violence in Nige ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.