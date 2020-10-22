Sasta bazaars inaugurated in Sakhakot, Dargai

To provide essential commodities to the people with low income, AC Dargai formally inaugurated 'sasta bazaars' at Sakhakot and Dargai in compliance with directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :To provide essential commodities to the people with low income, AC Dargai formally inaugurated 'sasta bazaars' at Sakhakot and Dargai in compliance with directives of Deputy Commissioner Malakand, Rehan Gul Khattak here on Thursday.

On the occasion,Additional Assistant Commissioner Dargai, Wahid Ullah, Tehsil Officer Regulation, Muhammad Azam, ATOR, Afaq Ahmed and officials concerned were present.

AC Dargai, Muhibbullah said in Sakhakot, the sasta bazaar has been established in Station Daag area while in Dargai on Kot Road the bazaar has been established to provide daily commodities to people on nominal rates.

The AC Dargai and AAC Wahidullah also visited different markets of Dargai and Sakhakot and inspected prices of different commodities. They warned the traders not to excel the prescribed rates otherwise stern punitive action would be initiated against them.