Sasta bazaars set up to facilitate people during Ramadan: Secretary Agri KP

Secretary Agriculture Dr. Israr Khan Saturday said that the objective of setting up Sasta bazaars across the province in the Ramadan was to facilitate the people and it has been ensured availability of all food items in these bazaars

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture Dr. Israr Khan Saturday said that the objective of setting up Sasta bazaars across the province in the Ramadan was to facilitate the people and it has been ensured availability of all food items in these bazaars.

He said this while talking to media men during his visit to different points where Sasta Bazaars have been setup to ensure availability of all food items to the people without any hardship and on the control rates issued by each of the district administration officials in line of the directives issued by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan.

He said availability of flours, meat, sugar, vegetables, fruits and plenty of other food items on a control rates in these bazaars. He said the provincial government is believing in giving relief to the public through setting up these Sasta bazaars.

He said it is very encouraging that the people are coming to these Sasta Bazaars and utilizing such relief. Secretary Agriculture Israr Khan visited Timergara along with Director Food, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haidar Gondal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Younas Khan, TMO Timergara Shakeel Hayat Khan, District food controller Kashif Ahsan and other officers.

Secretary agriculture Dr. Israr Khan inspected the flour, sugar, meat, vegetables, fruit including different other food items on the stalls of Sasta Bazaars and expressed his satisfaction in provision of food items to the public.

Secretary Agriculture Dr. Israr said that Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz has regularly monitored these Sasta Bazaars through each of the district administration only to ensure availability of all food items to the people in these Sasta Bazaars.

He said such steps have been taken across the province including Malakand Division to extend much needed facilitation to the people in the Holy month of Ramadan. He instructed the Deputy Commissioner to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs in these Sasta Bazaars and other markets so that to ensure safety to the people and their families. He said every effort is being made to provide daily necessities to the people through control rates.