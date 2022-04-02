UrduPoint.com

Sasta Bazaars Set Up To Provide Edible Items On Subsidized Rates During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2022 | 01:34 PM

Sasta Bazaars set up to provide edible items on subsidized rates during Ramazan

Deputy Commissioner District Kurram, Wasil Khan here Saturday announced availability of entire edible items on subsidized rates in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars that would be fully operational during the holy month of Ramazan

PARACHINAR, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner District Kurram, Wasil Khan here Saturday announced availability of entire edible items on subsidized rates in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars that would be fully operational during the holy month of Ramazan.

During his visit to Sadda and Tori bazaars, he said that as per the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing maximum relief to people during Ramazan, the district administration has established two Sasta Bazaars. He said that aim of these bazaars is to ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates to public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioners Amir Nawaz and officers of other concerned departments, he also inspected local markets for ensuring sale of eatables on government approved rates.

He also met with traders and directed them for display of government approved price list on prominent places.

He said that no one would be allowed to avoid government orders and stern action would be taken against the hoarders and those found guilty of overpricing.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Sale Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Fawad assumes additional charge as Minister Law an ..

Fawad assumes additional charge as Minister Law and Justice

39 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Forces Destroy Cruci ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Forces Destroy Crucial Fuel Depots in Central Ukra ..

41 seconds ago
 Five corona patients admitted in LRH

Five corona patients admitted in LRH

44 seconds ago
 Airstrikes 'Incapacitate' Ukrainian Military Airfi ..

Airstrikes 'Incapacitate' Ukrainian Military Airfields in Poltava, Dnipro

46 seconds ago
 Pakistan determined to resolve regional issues thr ..

Pakistan determined to resolve regional issues through partnership: COAS

13 minutes ago
 Western Space Agencies Refuse to Deal With Sanctio ..

Western Space Agencies Refuse to Deal With Sanctions on Russian Space Industry - ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.