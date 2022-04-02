Sasta Bazaars set up to provide edible items on subsidized rates during Ramazan

Deputy Commissioner District Kurram, Wasil Khan here Saturday announced availability of entire edible items on subsidized rates in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars that would be fully operational during the holy month of Ramazan

PARACHINAR, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) ::Deputy Commissioner District Kurram, Wasil Khan here Saturday announced availability of entire edible items on subsidized rates in Ramazan Sasta Bazaars that would be fully operational during the holy month of Ramazan.

During his visit to Sadda and Tori bazaars, he said that as per the directives of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing maximum relief to people during Ramazan, the district administration has established two Sasta Bazaars. He said that aim of these bazaars is to ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates to public during the holy month of Ramazan.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioners Amir Nawaz and officers of other concerned departments, he also inspected local markets for ensuring sale of eatables on government approved rates.

He also met with traders and directed them for display of government approved price list on prominent places.

He said that no one would be allowed to avoid government orders and stern action would be taken against the hoarders and those found guilty of overpricing.