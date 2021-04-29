Sasta Bazaars source of relief for common man: KP Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai said on Wednesday the provincial government was committed to providing relief to people by providing food items at affordable prices.

Visiting a Sasta Bazaar in Bisham, the provincial Labour and Culture Minister said that establishment of Sasta Bazaar bazaars was a revolutionary initiative of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan where poor people were getting essential food items at subsidized rates.

He said that people could be left at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders who were to be dealt strictly.

He said the government was spending billions of rupees on provision of subsidy on food items to extend relief to the poor segment of society.

He also inspected prices and quality of various food items and added that more such bazaars would be set up in the area to benefit maximum people.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Besham Khurram Jadoon and party leaders Waqar Ahmad Khan, Habib Toofan and others, Shaukat Yousafzai also met people who appreciated the government for launching Sasta Bazaars in the area, saying these markets were great sources of relief for the common men during the holy month of Ramazan.

The minister said the government was striving to ensure adequate stock of food items and in this regard Utility stores were also operating and providing food items to the people at reasonable prices.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the administration had been strictly instructed not to create food shortage anywhere in the province and added that noose had been tightened against profiteers and hoarders.