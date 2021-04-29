UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sasta Bazaars Source Of Relief For Common Man: KP Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 03:24 PM

Sasta Bazaars source of relief for common man: KP Minister

Minister for Labour and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai said on Wednesday the provincial government was committed to providing relief to people by providing food items at affordable prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Labour and Culture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Yousafzai said on Wednesday the provincial government was committed to providing relief to people by providing food items at affordable prices.

Visiting a Sasta Bazaar in Bisham, the provincial Labour and Culture Minister said that establishment of Sasta Bazaar bazaars was a revolutionary initiative of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan where poor people were getting essential food items at subsidized rates.

He said that people could be left at the mercy of profiteers and hoarders who were to be dealt strictly.

He said the government was spending billions of rupees on provision of subsidy on food items to extend relief to the poor segment of society.

He also inspected prices and quality of various food items and added that more such bazaars would be set up in the area to benefit maximum people.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Besham Khurram Jadoon and party leaders Waqar Ahmad Khan, Habib Toofan and others, Shaukat Yousafzai also met people who appreciated the government for launching Sasta Bazaars in the area, saying these markets were great sources of relief for the common men during the holy month of Ramazan.

The minister said the government was striving to ensure adequate stock of food items and in this regard Utility stores were also operating and providing food items to the people at reasonable prices.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the administration had been strictly instructed not to create food shortage anywhere in the province and added that noose had been tightened against profiteers and hoarders.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Market Government Billion Labour

Recent Stories

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

7 minutes ago

Facebook Confirms It Mistakenly Hid Posts With Cal ..

7 minutes ago

Four minors of a family killed in road accident

13 minutes ago

France Set to Receive About $50Bln in Support for ..

13 minutes ago

FIA nabs 5831 human traffickers during last three ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 surge in Mongolia continues, with over 1, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.