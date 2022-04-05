Sasta Bazar setup at Battagram

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :District Administration Battagram has setup a Sasta Bazar for the consumers to get subsidized food items in holy month of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ashfaq Khan Tuesday visited the Sasta Bazar and inspected prices of food items.

He said Sasta Bazar has been established on the directives of provincial government to facilitate masses during Ramazan.

He said people living in far flung areas would be provided daily use items at subsidized rates.

He also warned shopkeepers to avoid price hike and hoarding and said that strict action would be taken against the violators.

