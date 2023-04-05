Close
Sastay Bazaars To Be Set Up At 3 Points In Faisalabad: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Sastay bazaars to be set up at 3 points in Faisalabad: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration decided to set up 'Sastay bazaars' at three points in Faisalabad to provide consumable items to the masses at subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar here on Wednesday visited the already functional model bazaar setup at Jhang Road.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that the other two bazaars would be set up at Kaleem Shaheed Park and Faizan-e-Madina Chowk,Susan Road and would made functional soon.

This step was taken to provide much-needed relief to the inflation-stricken people during the Holy Month, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the people as well as directed the incharge of the bazaar to ensure provision of fresh and quality vegetables, fruits and other commodities including sugar, ghee, pulses, etc. at cheaper rates.

