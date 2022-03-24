UrduPoint.com

Satellite Autism Centres To Be Established At Divisional Level: Memon

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Satellite Autism Centres to be established at Divisional level: Memon

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that Sindh Government is committed to provide medical facilities to the children suffering from Autism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that Sindh Government is committed to provide medical facilities to the children suffering from Autism.

In this regard, Satellite Autism Centres will be established at Divisional level.

He expressed these views while visiting the building of Adult Autism Center & ADHD, located here at Korangi 2 � Karachi on Thursday to review the civil works & the progress of construction work. Akhtar Hussain Bugti Secretary DEPD,. Irum Rizwan, Autism consultant at C-ARTS, Jhaman Das, RD Karachi, Special education Complex Gulistan-e-Johar, Executive Engineer (Education Works Division) and Dr. Syed Muhammad Idrees, CEO C-ARTS were also present on the occasion.

SACM Sadiq Ali Memon reviewed the work done by the (Education Works Division) Govt of Sindh. He expressed his satisfaction over the progress and emphasized for the remaining work to be completed within stipulated time.

He asked to the Autism Consultant to work along with Regional Director & Muhammad Nasir Solangi Vice Principal at Govt. Special Education & Rehabilitation Center Korangi.

He also advised to make the proposal for the commencement of satellite Autism Centers at divisional level (Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sukkur & Larkana) and submit the feasibility report to Secretary DEPD, and later to start the Autism Satellite Centers at District Levels at Kandhkot, Ghotki, Khairpur Mirs & Others.

SACM on DEPD Sadiq Ali Memon advised to C-ARTS to design a certificate program for the Autistic Children enrolled at C-ARTS to recognize their abilities and to encourage the Autistic Children. He suggested to make the short clips and various videos of Korangi Center for presentation on World Autism Day on 2nd April 2022 to increase the awareness about Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Education Nawabshah Sukkur Larkana Progress Nasir Khairpur Ghotki Korangi Kandhkot April From Government

Recent Stories

Fund of Biden's Son Engaged in Financing Military- ..

Fund of Biden's Son Engaged in Financing Military-Biological Activities in Ukrai ..

2 minutes ago
 SHCC imposes Rs. 2.3 mln fine on quacks

SHCC imposes Rs. 2.3 mln fine on quacks

2 minutes ago
 World TB day marked at Dera

World TB day marked at Dera

2 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on education concludes at SU

Int'l conference on education concludes at SU

2 minutes ago
 Turkish CGS calls on Naval Chief; lauds PN efforts ..

Turkish CGS calls on Naval Chief; lauds PN efforts for regional security

5 minutes ago
 ICRC chief, Russia discuss need to protect Ukraine ..

ICRC chief, Russia discuss need to protect Ukraine civilians

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>