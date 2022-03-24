Satellite Autism Centres to be established at Divisional level: Memon

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that Sindh Government is committed to provide medical facilities to the children suffering from Autism

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that Sindh Government is committed to provide medical facilities to the children suffering from Autism.

In this regard, Satellite Autism Centres will be established at Divisional level.

He expressed these views while visiting the building of Adult Autism Center & ADHD, located here at Korangi 2 � Karachi on Thursday to review the civil works & the progress of construction work. Akhtar Hussain Bugti Secretary DEPD,. Irum Rizwan, Autism consultant at C-ARTS, Jhaman Das, RD Karachi, Special education Complex Gulistan-e-Johar, Executive Engineer (Education Works Division) and Dr. Syed Muhammad Idrees, CEO C-ARTS were also present on the occasion.

SACM Sadiq Ali Memon reviewed the work done by the (Education Works Division) Govt of Sindh. He expressed his satisfaction over the progress and emphasized for the remaining work to be completed within stipulated time.

He asked to the Autism Consultant to work along with Regional Director & Muhammad Nasir Solangi Vice Principal at Govt. Special Education & Rehabilitation Center Korangi.

He also advised to make the proposal for the commencement of satellite Autism Centers at divisional level (Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah, Sukkur & Larkana) and submit the feasibility report to Secretary DEPD, and later to start the Autism Satellite Centers at District Levels at Kandhkot, Ghotki, Khairpur Mirs & Others.

SACM on DEPD Sadiq Ali Memon advised to C-ARTS to design a certificate program for the Autistic Children enrolled at C-ARTS to recognize their abilities and to encourage the Autistic Children. He suggested to make the short clips and various videos of Korangi Center for presentation on World Autism Day on 2nd April 2022 to increase the awareness about Autism and Autism Spectrum Disorder.