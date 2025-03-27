Open Menu

Satellite Internet To Enhance Connectivity In Remote Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Satellite internet to enhance connectivity in remote areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Modern solutions like satellite internet will greatly improve connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved regions of the country.

An official from the Ministry of IT said that Starlink has received temporary registration in Pakistan following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“With the approval of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been granted a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC),” the official said. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee the company's compliance with fee payments and licensing requirements.

He expressed optimism that Starlink’s entry into Pakistan will mark the beginning of satellite internet services, ushering in a new era of digital connectivity and helping bridge the digital divide.

Recent Stories

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

13 minutes ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..

12 hours ago
 UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Sa ..

UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine

12 hours ago
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE Nati ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee

14 hours ago
 Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains u ..

Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana

14 hours ago
 Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF

14 hours ago
 Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airs ..

Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes

14 hours ago
 French household confidence sees slight decline am ..

French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..

14 hours ago
 UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus ..

UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan