Satellite Internet To Enhance Connectivity In Remote Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Modern solutions like satellite internet will greatly improve connectivity, particularly in remote and underserved regions of the country.
An official from the Ministry of IT said that Starlink has received temporary registration in Pakistan following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
“With the approval of all security and regulatory bodies, Starlink has been granted a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC),” the official said. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will oversee the company's compliance with fee payments and licensing requirements.
He expressed optimism that Starlink’s entry into Pakistan will mark the beginning of satellite internet services, ushering in a new era of digital connectivity and helping bridge the digital divide.
