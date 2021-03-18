UrduPoint.com
Satellite LRCs To Be Set Up To Facilitate Villagers, Says CM Advisor

Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab government was setting up satellite land record centers across the rural landscape of the province to facilitate villagers, said Chief Minister's advisor Faisal Hayat Jabboana during surprise visits to a model police station, THQ hospital and a land record center in Khanewal on Thursday.

During visit to land record center (LRC), Jabboana witnessed the process of issuance of 'Fard' and property transfer documents and interviewed the people present there about conduct of the staff.

LRCs were set up to issue necessary documents to the people under one roof, Faisal Hayat Jabboana said adding that process of reforms was in progress in the department to facilitate people in a better way. He said that Punjab government was setting up satellite LRCs to enable rural populace avail facilities at their door step.

The CM advisor, accompanying Deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi and DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem also inspected model police station Kohna where he witnessed the process of issuance of tickets to complainants, front desk and waiting rooms, online record system, Pukar 15 and its facilities including crime mapping system, operation room and control room.

He also interviewed people confined in lock-up to know about the staff behavior with them.

Jabboana said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was committed to enforce a people-friendly culture in all police stations and other departments of the provincial government.

No official would be allowed to overlook the aggrieved persons or to treat them harshly or cause injustice to them, he said.

Faisal Hayat Jabboana later visited THQ hospital where he inspected trauma center, OPD and other wings. He also visited vaccination center at tahsil office where he was briefed on availability of services and medicines at health facilities in Khanewal hospitals by the CEO Health.

