Open Menu

Satellite Pharmacy At Ayub Teaching Hospital To Operate 24/7

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Satellite pharmacy at Ayub Teaching Hospital to operate 24/7

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a bid to enhance patient care, Ayub Teaching Hospital Wednesday announced that its satellite pharmacy will now operate 24/7. The decision was made during a high-level meeting aimed at improving services under the Sehat Sahulat Program.

The meeting was chaired by Medical Director Professor Alamzeb Khan Swati and Hospital Director Dr. Daud Iqbal. It was attended by the Focal Person for the Sehat Sahulat Program, Engineer Shehryar Ali, Dr. Imran Khan, Deputy Director Jameel Akbar, and heads of various departments.

In addition to round-the-clock pharmacy services, it was also decided that pharmacy department staff currently working in other departments would be immediately reassigned to ensure efficient service delivery.

To further strengthen the Sehat Sahulat Program, the heads of various departments will now also serve as focal persons for the initiative, enhancing coordination and oversight.

The hospital administration urged all visitors to bring their national identity cards to avail free treatment services under the Sehat Sahulat Program.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring the timely provision of prescribed medicines to patients. The administration also addressed challenges faced by patients and issued directives for effective solutions.

Reaffirming its commitment to high-quality healthcare, the hospital administration emphasized its mission to provide accessible and efficient medical services to all patients.

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for ..

Nawaz Sharif criticizes political group, calls for stability, development

22 minutes ago
 Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced ..

Man who raped his own 12-year old niece sentenced to life imprisonment

43 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PAF’s aerial display captivates spectators before s ..

52 minutes ago
 Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sal ..

Tickets for 2025 Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix go on sale

1 hour ago
 Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlig ..

Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation ..

2 hours ago
 Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 d ..

Brazil strengthens presence at IDEX 2025 with 11 defence firms

2 hours ago
UAE supports establishment of centres for foster f ..

UAE supports establishment of centres for foster families, orphanages in Ukraine ..

2 hours ago
 COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Co ..

COAS in UK to attend 7th Regional Stabilization Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

3 hours ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan