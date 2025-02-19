Satellite Pharmacy At Ayub Teaching Hospital To Operate 24/7
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) In a bid to enhance patient care, Ayub Teaching Hospital Wednesday announced that its satellite pharmacy will now operate 24/7. The decision was made during a high-level meeting aimed at improving services under the Sehat Sahulat Program.
The meeting was chaired by Medical Director Professor Alamzeb Khan Swati and Hospital Director Dr. Daud Iqbal. It was attended by the Focal Person for the Sehat Sahulat Program, Engineer Shehryar Ali, Dr. Imran Khan, Deputy Director Jameel Akbar, and heads of various departments.
In addition to round-the-clock pharmacy services, it was also decided that pharmacy department staff currently working in other departments would be immediately reassigned to ensure efficient service delivery.
To further strengthen the Sehat Sahulat Program, the heads of various departments will now also serve as focal persons for the initiative, enhancing coordination and oversight.
The hospital administration urged all visitors to bring their national identity cards to avail free treatment services under the Sehat Sahulat Program.
Special emphasis was placed on ensuring the timely provision of prescribed medicines to patients. The administration also addressed challenges faced by patients and issued directives for effective solutions.
Reaffirming its commitment to high-quality healthcare, the hospital administration emphasized its mission to provide accessible and efficient medical services to all patients.
