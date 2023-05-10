Satellite station of Forensic Science Agency inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui and Director General Forensic Science Agency (FSA) Dr Ashraf Tahir inaugurated the very first satellite station of the Agency on Wednesday.

The establishment of the FSA satellite station is aimed at enhancing capability of investigation and converting the old method of investigation into modern one in the Police Department.

All district police officers (DPOs) were present at the inaugural ceremony, held at the RPO office Sargodha.

The regional police officer said that the satellite station would help establish police investigation process of sensitive cases at modern lines.