Satellite station of PFSA inaugurated

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A satellite station of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) was inaugurated here on Tuesday.

RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and Director General Forensic Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir inaugurated the satellite station.

DPO Muhammad Faisal Kamran, DPO Khushab Shaista Nadeem and officers also participated in the ceremony.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui said that the inauguration of satellite station was a very important development in police investigation while forensics had a very important role in investigation cases.

Director General Forensic Science Agency Dr Ashraf Tahir said that the purpose of establishing the forensic laboratory was to provide immediate assistance to the police while nearby districts could also get benefit from the laboratory.

Ashraf Tahir added that the forensic laboratory played an important role in the efficiencyof police teams and transparent results of investigations.

Later, the RPO and Dr Ashraf Tahir also planted a sapling.