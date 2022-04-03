UrduPoint.com

Satrang Art Gallery Celebrates "A DECADE" Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Satrang Art Gallery Sunday celebrated its ten years anniversary with the participation of more than 500 artists from all over the country, as well as international artists.

Talking to APP, the curator's said, "We are delighted and proud to welcome all to "A DECADE" Satrang Gallery's ten year anniversary exhibition".

A DECADE exhibits the work of 500 of our artists, chosen by our entire team, past and present assistant curators. Honouring the artists we have worked with, the show highlights the transformation and change these artists have undergone, professionally, personally, and the evolution they have witnessed, within them or around them, over the last 10 years.

A decade is a long and abundant time, Satrang has grown over the last 10 years, and so have each of us.

It has been a privilege for me to have been the lead curator of Satrang gallery since its inception and work with extraordinary artists and exceptional colleagues with whom we have built strong relationships. We have always focused on cutting edge, dynamic and quirky art with strong conceptual backing and artistic training.

The gallery prides itself on displaying different genres of art including film, new media, performance, sculpture, photography and paintings, and this current exhibition is on exception.

I am proud that each of the artists in this exhibition has risen to the challenge and created a unique piece especially for our anniversary exhibition.

Ten years ago, with the unwavering support of Aziz Boolani, Ceo Serena Hotels and a strong vision of a gallery dedicated to emerging artists which celebrated their artistic prowess and individuality.

He said its been providing a platform to showcase their talent and support them in achieving greater visibility.

Young artists who showed with us as young graduates went on to win international accolades and fame.

Satrang is now a leading gallery in Pakistan and we have been privileged to have worked with as we have built strong bridges between artists and visitors, and are grateful for our loyal audience.

We have been engaged with the diplomatic community and other visitors in the capital city giving them an insight into Pakistan's vibrant art scene. We feel fulfilled when we receive comments in the gallery's visitor book that say "fifteen minutes in your gallery and our view of Pakistan changed", adding he said we are playing our part in promoting the right image of our country and its talented people.

