Satrang Art Gallery exhibition "Tasawvr" in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Satrang Art Gallery exhibition titled "Tasawvr" is in full swing featuring artwork of Aakif Suri, Irfan Hasan, Noor Ali Chaghani and Suleman Khiji

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Satrang Art Gallery exhibition titled "Tasawvr" is in full swing featuring artwork of Aakif Suri, Irfan Hasan, Noor Ali Chaghani and Suleman Khiji.

Founder Director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan said "Tasawvr" which means to form or to imagine, considers the artists' versions of the portrait and the re-occurrence and use of it in their larger oeuvre.

She said the exhibition also analysis the impact of the portrait and its importance or continued relevance.

Asma said each of the artists in this exhibition has explored and incorporated the concept of portraiture in their own way, blurring the boundaries between reality and fiction, form and foundation and perhaps most importantly between individual and community, using their representatives to comment on larger social concerns.

The exhibition was curated by Zahra Khan. The COVID-19 standard operating procedures was strictly observed at the premises of the exhibition.

/778