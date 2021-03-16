UrduPoint.com
Satrang Art Gallery Organizes A Day-long Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:54 PM

The Satrang Art Gallery has organized a day-long exhibition titled "Heraa Khan: Losing Earth"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :The Satrang Art Gallery has organized a day-long exhibition titled "Heraa Khan: Losing Earth".

The Losing Earth was a timely and significant exhibition, which was highlighting the rampant devastation to the environment, as a direct consequence of human excesses and behaviours" said a press release issued here.

The show, which was composed of a new body of work, marks a different direction for Heraa, who is an exceptionally skilled miniature artist. Beautiful jewel-like paintings depict the increasing threat to wildlife and nature, as well as changing ecologies and the visible effects of global warming.

Heraa is building a sustainable practice and is inviting her viewer to engage with her thoughtful works and educate themselves about this crisis.

Heera Khan is Lahore based artist. The exhibition was attended by diplomats and a large number of people from different walks of life. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam also visited the exhibition.

