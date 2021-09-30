UrduPoint.com

Satrang Art Gallery Organizes Exhibition "Tasawvr"

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:14 PM

Satrang Art Gallery organizes exhibition "Tasawvr"

Satrang Art Gallery Thursday organized an exhibition titled "Tasawvr", featuring artwork of Aakif Suri, Irfan Hasan, Noor Ali Chaghani and Suleman Khiji

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Satrang Art Gallery Thursday organized an exhibition titled "Tasawvr", featuring artwork of Aakif Suri, Irfan Hasan, Noor Ali Chaghani and Suleman Khiji.

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw and Mrs Gaynor Shaw were the chief guest on the occasion.

Founder Director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan said "Tasawvr" which means to form or to imagine, considers the artists' versions of the portrait and the re-occurrence and use of it in their larger oeuvre.

She said the exhibition also analysis the impact of the portrait and its importance or continued relevance.

Asma said each of the artists in this exhibition has explored and incorporated the concept of portraiture in their own way, blurring the boundaries between reality and fiction, form and foundation and perhaps most importantly between individual and community, using their representatives to comment on larger social concerns.

The exhibition was curated by Zahra Khan. The COVID-19 standard operating procedures was strictly observed at the premises of the exhibition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid Khan

Recent Stories

DC for accelerating corona vaccination process

DC for accelerating corona vaccination process

10 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin ..

59 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princes ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdul ..

59 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns murder of Satnam

KP CM condemns murder of Satnam

12 seconds ago
 IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme

13 seconds ago
 Denmark FM due in capital today on 2-day official ..

Denmark FM due in capital today on 2-day official visit: FO

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.