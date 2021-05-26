Satrang Art Gallery Organizes Exhibition Titled "Left A Mark"

Satrang Art Gallery organized an exhibition titled "Left A Mark", featuring the work of renowned artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Satrang Art Gallery organized an exhibition titled "Left A Mark", featuring the work of renowned artists.

The group show brought together the artwork of renowned artists including Amean J, Faizan Naveed, Humayun Memon, Madyha Leghari and Sana Durrani. The exhibition featured the work of four young female artists Amra Khan, Azanat Mansoor, Naira Mushtaq and Sahyr Sayed, said a press release issued here Wednesday. The event was held with full Covid SOPs in place.

In her welcome remarks, Curator Satrang Zahra Khan said the Gallery is dedicated to support and promote arts and artisans, particularly young contemporary artists. She said that the special artwork of renowned artists were displayed in the exhibition.

The founder director Satrang Gallery Asma Rashid Khan and art enthusiast also participated in the exhibition.

Artist Sana Durrani said as an artist, her intention was to promote an intuitive and spiritual understanding of reality. "My personal motivation was always to communicate with the lost era through studying spaces which people inhabit," she said.

She said her engagement with such personal spaces has generated multiple transformative experiences which have been reflected in my work.

Her work has been exhibited in different galleries both nationally and internationally including Lahore Art council, Lahore, Satrang gallery, Islamabad and Studio Seven, Dubai. l.

Faizan Naveed artwork was filled with ideas of reality in displacement and coexistence where they are parallel to each other in a particular setting of time and space.

As an artist, Humayun has shown his work in multiple group shows in the country. He was shortlisted to be a resident artist in Picture Berlins summer programme in 2014 and was invited as a participating artist in Canvas Gallery / Pioneer residency in 2019.

Madyha Leghari is a visual artist, writer and educator based in Lahore. Her work has been exhibited in different galleries both nationally and internationally including Lahore Art council, Lahore, Satrang Gallery, Islamabad and Studio Seven, Dubai.

Amean J has published 4 books and his work has been featured in several other titles and publications. With several exhibitions to his credit, his work is in private collections as well as installed in various institutions.